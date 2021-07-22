Greenville Author Steven Tingle Releases Debut Novel

CHARLOTTE – From local Mint Hill author Jamie Jackson comes Fear and Fury, the first novel in her new adult urban fantasy series. Described by the author as a “new adult urban fantasy/romance,” Fear and Fury is the origin story of reluctant superhero Megaera (Meg for short). Meg just wants to work her dead-end job and have everyone – especially the heroes of the world – leave her in peace, but when a villain with the ability to turn heroes’ superpowers back on their owners sets his sights on Meg, she’s forced to team up with the very heroes she despises. Equal parts sarcasm, snark, drama and Greek mythology, Fear and Fury should be at the top of your reading list for the summer.