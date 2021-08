REO Speedwagon leader Kevin Cronin is prepping his autobiography. Cronin, who’ll publish the tentatively titled Roll With The Changes: My Life Within And Without REO Speedwagon in 2022, told Ultimate Classic Rock the book will shed light on his relationship with the band’s late-guitarist Gary Richrath and the demise of their partnership: “I will say that it is my story, but it’s almost as much Gary Richrath’s story as well — and the story of REO Speedwagon. It kind of follows our songs through my life and the history of the band.