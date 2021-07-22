Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Bozeman, MT

New Mexican Restaurant Opening in Downtown Bozeman

By Will Gordon
Posted by 
103.7 The Hawk
103.7 The Hawk
 12 days ago
Cover picture for the article

If you are going to try and open a successful restaurant in downtown Bozeman, you need to do something different and has a lot of potential. Last Call Modern Mexican restaurant took over the old Barley & Vine location on South Willson behind Chalet Sports. They had a soft opening on July 15th and are still slowly rolling out their menu but from the looks of their items so far, this Mexican restaurant could become very popular as a new dinner spot. Here is a look at Last Call's menu.

kmhk.com

Comments / 0

103.7 The Hawk

103.7 The Hawk

Billings, MT
1K+
Followers
2K+
Post
313K+
Views
ABOUT

103.7 The Hawk plays the best classic rock music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Billings, Montana. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Montana Food & Drinks
Local
Montana Restaurants
Bozeman, MT
Food & Drinks
Bozeman, MT
Lifestyle
Local
Montana Lifestyle
State
Montana State
Bozeman, MT
Restaurants
City
Bozeman, MT
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Mexican Food#Mexican Cuisine#Food Drink#Barley Vine#Last Call#Modern Mexican#Ceviche
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Restaurants
News Break
Lifestyle
News Break
Facebook
News Break
Food & Drinks
Related
Yellowstone County, MTPosted by
103.7 The Hawk

5 Ways to Prepare Montana Sweet Corn You Have to Try

I love sweet corn. When most people at the fair are lining up for funnel cakes, fried Oreos and Vikings, my first stop is always the stand that sells fresh sweet corn on a stick. Salty, buttery, delicious sweet corn is a summertime favorite for many Montanans and when I make it at home I usually eat way more ears than I should at one sitting.
Montana StatePosted by
103.7 The Hawk

Most Expensive Suburb in Montana Is Straight Up a Lie

I have so many questions on how they got these results because they obviously didn't do too much research and it shows. Best Life came out with a ranking of the Most Expensive Suburb in Every State and what they picked for Montana had me laughing and shaking my head in disbelieve because not only were they wrong, they were way off.
Montana StatePosted by
103.7 The Hawk

Over Half Of New Pet Owners In Montana Have “Pet Regret”

It's a story you probably heard a lot over the course of the pandemic, and maybe you even experienced it yourself. When lockdowns went into place and we all were staying at home for quarantine, a lot of people started to have a lot more time on their hands and were feeling a little lonely. As a result, many of them ended up adopting a new pet - pet adoption rates around the country spiked in 2020, and a lot of people found themselves with a new dog or a new cat to wait out the pandemic with.
Montana StatePosted by
103.7 The Hawk

Have You Been To These One-Of-A-Kind Attractions In Montana?

Montana has become more and more of a tourist destination over the last few years, and for good reason - beautiful skies (when it's not smoky outside), lots of outdoor activity, a couple of major national parks... we've kind of got it all. Heck, multiple towns in the state have recently been named top spots for small-town getaways and summer vacation spots.
Montana StatePosted by
103.7 The Hawk

What to Know Before You Go Huckleberry Picking in Montana

Confession: I'm born and raised in Missoula and I've never been huckleberry picking. I've certainly consumed my share of huckleberries, and all of my in-laws seem to love picking them by the gallons. But when we are all up at the lake together, and there's a choice of being in the lake/laying in the sun, or going out into the woods in 90 degree scorching heat to pick berries, call me crazy, but I've never chosen the latter. Thank Grohl for my in-laws though, Mom/aunts/sisters/brothers all make a mean Huckleberry Buckle!
Billings, MTPosted by
103.7 The Hawk

Stairsteps in the Rims? Billings Treasures Hidden in Plain Sight

I've lived in Billings for nearly 20 years and it wasn't until recently that I learned there is a large staircase carved into the Rimrocks. There are allegedly FIVE sets of stairs, but the nicest example is hidden in plain sight, just below the airport. My mind was blown when I found out about the staircase, thanks to a random meeting on Facebook.
Billings, MTPosted by
103.7 The Hawk

5 Awesome Spots for Epic Rooftop Pools in Billings

The extraordinarily hot summer we are experiencing is becoming more and more difficult to chalk up as "just a hot year." I've lived in Montana for most of my life and I've never seen a 114 degree reading on my car thermometer. For that matter, I've don't recall ever witnessing the reported high of 106 at Billings Logan International Airport.
DrinksPosted by
103.7 The Hawk

Watch Pearl Jam’s Jeff Ament Chug a Beer and Surf Flathead Lake

Summer in western Montana means living that "lake life." Getting out and cooling off on hot summer days. Sometimes "lake life" can consist of anchoring somewhere deep and doing cannonballs off the boat for hours. Sometimes it is being towed behind the boat on a tube. For Pearl Jam's, Jeff Ament, it is surfing the boat wake and crushing beer.
LifestylePosted by
103.7 The Hawk

Do You Remember Big Sky Airlines?

Not a lot of folks will remember this airline but those who do miss these flights dearly for short flights around Montana. If you didn't know this but Montana actually had their own airline once. That airline was Big Sky Airlines. Big Sky Airlines was a small airline with flights around Montana and the surrounding state's biggest cities. They had flights to Denver, Boise, and more. Plus, you could fly from Missoula to Kalispell or Billings to Bozeman.
Billings, MTPosted by
103.7 The Hawk

College Campus For Sale in Billings: 5 Things We’d Do With It

Yellowstone Christian College announced in January 2021 that their board of directors made the decision to sell the campus, with plans to relocate to a new facility. According to the press release, one of the big factors in the decision to upgrade to a new campus was the 40-year-old facilities lack of general attractiveness. They said,
Montana StatePosted by
103.7 The Hawk

A Dad’s Tips For Buying a House in Montana or Anywhere

I talked to my oldest daughter over the weekend and she's getting the bug to buy a house. She talked to me about what she wanted, how much she was paying in rent, and how much she thinks she could afford. Well, once a dad always a dad, so I started to share some of the things that you should look at besides JUST the house.

Comments / 0

Community Policy