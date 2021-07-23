Site plan for Landscape Innovations approved by Poynette Plan Commission

The site plan that will have Landscape Innovations LLC move to Poynette was unanimously approved by the Plan Commission at its July 20 meeting. At its June meeting, the Commission approved a Conditional Use Permit (CUP) for “Agriculture-related” business in an area that is zoned Industrial. Under the CUP, the categories allowed on site include greenhouses and garden centers, along with outdoor storage and wholesaling including contractors’ outdoor storage yards and landscaping materials yard.