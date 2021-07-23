Cancel
Iron Stocks to Buy As Power Grid Batteries Get an Upgrade

Investing in commodities of new materials like base metals is a strategic move in the stock market. Iron is particularly interesting due to its dual application as standalone iron or carbon-infused steel. Article continues below advertisement. One startup has made great strides in its iron-built batteries. Big names like Jeff...

Market Realist was founded to make institutional-quality market research more accessible for both experts and non-professionals. Through our site and partner feeds, we share must-know news highlights, in-depth analysis, and overviews of companies as well as industries. We also publish quick-read newsletters that make it easy for our readers to stay informed.

Back in 2016, Mateo Jaramillo left Tesla, where he was leading the stationary energy storage business, and started looking for a new challenge to tackle. He took on long-duration energy storage -- not long duration like 8 hours or 12 hours, but days or weeks or more. In 2017 he came on the show to talk about it.

