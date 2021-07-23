Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Technology

CurioInvest Introduces RollApp - Real World Assets NFT Launchpad

austinnews.net
 10 days ago

Cover picture for the articlePARIS, FRANCE / ACCESSWIRE / July 23, 2021 / CurioInvest, an investment platform for collectible cars, has presented RollApp, a real-world asset NFT Launchpad. A live demo was conducted at the Eiffel Tower where the team demonstrated how anyone could tokenize any traditional asset and trade it on the RollApp NFT Launchpad. This latest move aims to further the goal of unlocking the trillion-dollar potential of traditional assets through tokenization.

www.austinnews.net

Comments / 0

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Real Estate#France#Cars#Curioinvest#The Rollapp Nft Launchpad#Ethereum#Chainlink#Curio Governance Token#Cgt#Capital Dex#Marketplace#Ferrari#Nft Collections#Kyc#Secu
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Technology
News Break
Real Estate Investment
Country
Switzerland
Related
Technologyaustinnews.net

RollApp - a Real World Assets NFT Launchpad from CurioInvest

PARIS, FRANCE / ACCESSWIRE / July 23, 2021 / CurioInvest, an investment platform for collectible cars, has presented RollApp, a real-world asset NFT Launchpad. A live demo was conducted at the Eiffel Tower where the team demonstrated how anyone could tokenize any traditional asset and trade it on the RollApp NFT Launchpad. This latest move aims to further the goal of unlocking the trillion-dollar potential of traditional assets through tokenization.
Computerscrowdfundinsider.com

Jacobo Toll-Messina: Ethereum Scaling Solution Nahmii Founder Reveals They’re Focused on Real-World, Commercial Use-Cases for Blockchain

We recently caught up with Jacobo Toll-Messia, the Founder and CEO at Nahmii AS, which is focused on providing layer-2 scalability solutions for Ethereum (ETH), the world’s largest smart contract platform. Jacobo talked about the different approaches taken to effectively scale enterprise-grade blockchain or distributed ledger tech (DLT)-based apps. He...
Marketsinvesting.com

Liti Capital Introduces the Blockchain's Newest Asset Class

Liti Capital stacks a new asset class on top of your cryptocurrency investment and invites token holders to help them take down crypto scammers. Investing in crypto typically comes down to buying this coin or that coin. People buy coins from trending companies to try to make a quick turnaround or play it safe and invest in large, well-performing companies. There are other things token holders can do with their coins; most of these actions involve staking in one form or another.
Industryaustinnews.net

ARNO Launches Production Facility For its Carbon Nanotechnology Battery Production

PLOVDIV, BULGARIA / ACCESSWIRE / July 30, 2021 / ARNO launched its production facility for carbon nanotechnology battery production. The company begins to receive equipment for the battery production facility. With this, ARNO Token project is tapping into nano technology based secondary energy sources. ARNO brings a Defi offering based on a real-world business of creating nanotechnology-based carbon tubes for efficient energy storage and minimum wastage.
MarketsCoinDesk

MicroStrategy CEO Likens Borrowing to Buy Bitcoin to Investing Early in Facebook

“If you borrow billions of dollars at 1% interest and invest it in the next Big Tech digital network that you thought was going to be the dominant Amazon or Google or Facebook of money, why wouldn’t you?” MicroStrategy’s Michael Saylor said, according to CNBC. “I mean, if I could borrow $1 billion and buy Facebook a decade ago for 1% interest, I think I would’ve done quite well.”
RetailPosted by
pymnts

Digital World: Unlimited Opportunities, Real-World Problems

In A Decade of Digital Transformation in 12 Months, 46 C-suite executives spoke with PYMNTS for its Q2 eBook on what the world will look like as recovery rolls on and the next iteration of normal rolls out. In this excerpt, Scott Galit, CEO of Payoneer, shares his predictions on which changes are here to stay and which will prove to be passing fads post-pandemic.
MarketsPosted by
TheStreet

Lion Announces Launch Of NFT Marketplace - Meta World

HONG KONG, July 23, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Lion Group Holding Ltd. ("Lion" or "the Company") (LGHL) , today announced its subsidiary Lion NFT Limited ("Lion NFT") will launch its own non-fungible token ("NFT") market platform, known as Meta World ( https://lionnft.io), available online this month. Lion NFT is registered in...
MarketsSFGate

Next Generation Trust Company and ErisX Announce Administrative Relationship to Streamline Cryptocurrency Investment Process for Self-Directed IRA Owners

Third-party Exchange Allows for Custody of Crypto Assets Without the Need for an IRA LLC. Jaime Raskulinecz, CEO of Next Generation Trust Company, has announced that her firm has formed an administrative relationship with ErisX, an exchange that provides crypto spot and U.S. regulated futures. The relationship will allow Next Generation’s clients to diversify their retirement portfolios by investing in crypto assets such as Bitcoin, Ethereum, Litecoin and Bitcoin Cash, without having to open an IRA LLC to do so. These retirement accounts, more commonly known as self-directed IRAs, allow for a broad array of alternative assets like real estate, private equity, hedge funds, notes, precious metals, and cryptocurrencies.
Economycryptocoingossip.com

Who takes gold in the crypto and blockchain Olympics?

Every four years (usually), the world comes together in a celebration of sport and competition at the Olympic Games. In the spirit of Tokyo 2020, lets look at countries that are deserving of gold medals across different spheres of the cryptocurrency and blockchain space. The variety of sports featured at...
Technologybitcoinist.com

Dvision Network Collaborates With Enjin to Connect 5 Blockchain Networks

Blockchain-based metaverse platform Dvision Network announced a collaboration with leading nonfungible ecosystem provider Enjin. As part of the development, Dvision will deploy Enjin’s APIs to connect its metaverse to five different blockchains. More options for Dvision Network users with Enjin collaboration. Dvision revealed more details of the collaboration in a...
Stocksbitcoinmagazine.com

Robo-Advisor Wealthfront Adds Bitcoin Exposure Offering

Robo-advisor giant Wealthfront has announced it will provide its nearly 400,000 clients with the option to get bitcoin exposure through Grayscale Bitcoin Trust (GBTC). The firm, which provides a hands-free approach to investing and has $25 billion of assets under management (AUM), announced the new addition to its offerings on July 29. But clients will be limited to allocating up to 10% of their portfolios in bitcoin.
Businessaustinnews.net

Kidoz Announces Record Q2 Network Growth and Corporate Update

Strong Advertiser Demand and Technical Development Fuel Rapid Growth. ANGUILLA, BWI / ACCESSWIRE / July 30, 2021 / Kidoz Inc. (TSXV:KIDZ) (the 'Company'), mobile AdTech developer and owner of the market leading Kidoz Contextual Ad Network (www.kidoz.net) and the Kidoz Publisher SDK, announced today its Q2 2021 Network growth and corporate update.
WorldPosted by
Reuters

Belarusian sprinter refuses to leave Tokyo

TOKYO, Aug 2 (Reuters) - A Belarusian sprinter refused to get on a flight from Tokyo on Sunday after being taken to the airport against her wishes by her team following her complaints about national coaching staff at the Olympic Games. Krystsina Tsimanouskaya, 24, sought protection from Japanese police at...
Public Healthmarketresearchtelecast.com

The Delta variant and a disturbing fact for the Government: most of the positives enter with negative PCR and 15% do not comply with the isolation

A piece of information from the National Directorate of Migration alerted the authorities of the Ministry of Health of the Nation: a good part of the cases of the Delta variant of the coronavirus were recorded during mandatory isolation, which means that the passengers tested negative in their PCR result before getting on the plane that brought them back to the country and at the Ezeiza international airport.

Comments / 0

Community Policy