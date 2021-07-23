Cancel
Hernando County, FL

Bay Scallops: less plentiful this year, still plenty of fun to harvest

Cover picture for the articleFolks who want to capture fresh bay scallops from Hernando County's abundant waters might be scraping bottom for the 2021 season. Slated now through Sept. 24, the county's harvesting season usually brings in waves of snorkelers from all over searching for the tasty treat that thrives in gulf waters from Pensacola to Key West. “Expansive seagrass beds, an estimated 240,000 acres, flourish in the coastal waters along this county and provide habitat where scallops thrive. These plentiful seagrass beds, coupled with clear waters and shallow depths, make Hernando County an ideal place to snorkel for scallops during the open season,” according to a study by the University of Florida.

