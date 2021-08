IT remained the most attractive sector for U.S. private equity and venture capital buyout firms in the second quarter, with 696 entries announced. Cumulatively, 1,449 IT entries were made in the first half of 2021 with a gross transaction value of $79.41 billion, the highest value since the start of 2019. Of the 3,585 entries made overall in the U.S. during the period, IT accounted for about 40%.