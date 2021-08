The Spire STL Pipeline is pleading with the Federal Energy Regulatory Commission (FERC) to allow it to continue providing natural gas service to the St. Louis area. FERC granted the project a certificate of convenience and necessity (CCN) in 2018, giving the green light for the construction and operation of the 65-mile interstate pipeline. Though the pipeline began providing service the following year, three judges with the U.S Court of Appeals for the District of Columbia vacated the approval last month after a lawsuit, remanding the issue back to FERC.