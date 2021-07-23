Teen enters plea to reduced charge in slaying of Pontiac man

A teenager accused of killing a man in Pontiac last year has opted out of trial, pleading no contest to a reduced charge and a firearms offense. Ariel Rodriguez-Martinez, 17, entered his plea July 22 to one count each of manslaughter and possession of a firearm in the commission of a felony for the death of Moises Rolon, 43. A charge of second-degree murder was dropped, along with four weapons-related offenses.