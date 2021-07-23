Social Lites - Panorama Village

Be sure and read your Village Voice if you are a Panorama resident. There was a story about the new elementary school our students will be attending. Eddie Ruth Lagway Elementary School at 11505 Pine Valley Drive will honor a Willis High School graduate, Willis business owner, Willis School Board member where she served as secretary for six years, and volunteer in youth community activities. Kameron Wilder will serve as the principal of the 101,930 square foot $23.5 million dollar facility that will open Aug. 11 as WISD students return to school for the 2021 - 2022 year. If you are new to the area and have not registered call 936-228-7715 to set up an appointment.