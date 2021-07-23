Olympics 2021: Tajikistan, Kyrgyzstan Delegations Go Largely Maskless For Opening Ceremony
(CBS Local)- The 2020 Tokyo Olympics officially got underway Friday after a year delay with the Opening Ceremony and Parade of Nations being held in an empty Tokyo National Stadium. The stadium was empty as part of the COVID-19 protocols in place not allowing spectators to attend any of the Olympic events. Part of the protocols also included athletes wearing masks during the parade and ceremony, but two countries stood out for their refusal to do so.losangeles.cbslocal.com
Comments / 0