Pennsylvania State

Former State College Police officer receives criminal offense charges for 'on-duty incident'

By Phoebe Cykosky
Digital Collegian
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA former State College Police officer was charged with criminal offenses by the Pennsylvania State Police, the State College Police Department said in a Friday release. The charges were a result of an "on-duty incident" where the former officer allegedly took possession of a vape pen turned over to the SCPD, which was to be returned to its owner. The former officer converted the pen for their personal use, the release said.

www.collegian.psu.edu

Comments / 1

