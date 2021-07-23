Former State College Police officer receives criminal offense charges for 'on-duty incident'
A former State College Police officer was charged with criminal offenses by the Pennsylvania State Police, the State College Police Department said in a Friday release. The charges were a result of an "on-duty incident" where the former officer allegedly took possession of a vape pen turned over to the SCPD, which was to be returned to its owner. The former officer converted the pen for their personal use, the release said.www.collegian.psu.edu
