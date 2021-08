20 years ago today on July 21st, 2001 the first-ever handheld entry in the Mario Kart series was released in Japan. Shortly after its launch across the globe, Mario Kart: Super Circuit for the Game Boy Advance quickly garnered critical acclaim and would later become the highest-rated entry in the franchise to date as it earned a jarring 93 on MetaCritic. Even though it is the fourth highest-selling title to date on its home system — and first place if you do not count those three Pokémon titles above it — after 20 years, Super Circuit always seems to be the one mainline Mario Kart game that fans never talk about. Is it because it is the worst-selling game in the series as it met total lifetime sales numbers just shy of (a still impressive) six million units? Perhaps it is the course and character selection it provided? Did it lack a true multiplayer with Balloon Battle?