Play continued last night in local girls basketball pre-Thanksgiving tournaments. The Monmouth-Roseville Titans opened their ROWVA/Williamsfield-Ridgewood tournament with a match up against ROWVA/Williamsfield at Williamsfield High School. The Titans led by one point, 22-21, but went into the fourth quarter tied at 34 win the Lady Cougars. Monmouth-Roseville outscores R/W 16-10 in the final period to get a 50-44 victory. The Titan’s Mattie Gillen led all scorers with 28 points, including ten points in the important 4th quarter. Carmyn Huston was also in double figures with 14 for Monmouth-Roseville, as well. Carolyn German had 17 for the Cougars. The Knoxville Blue Bullets won the first game in Williamsfield, 41-25 over Orion.

MONMOUTH, IL ・ 1 DAY AGO