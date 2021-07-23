Stephanie Greer: “Immerse yourself with the community of people that you want to impact”

Surround yourself with people that not only care about the film but who also care about you. These people will hold you above water when you stray. During one of my last films, I began to question my vision and plan. Not because I wanted to trash my ideas, but I wanted to change them in order to make our day. I had people around me who knew what I wanted, liked my vision, and brought me back to reality. We found a way to make my vision work with the limitations we had and all because I had others around being my support!