Stephanie Greer: “Immerse yourself with the community of people that you want to impact”
Immerse yourself with the community of people that you want to impact. It’s tempting to look to experts, models or data analysis for answers to society’s problems. But at the end of the day, society is made up of individual people. It’s each person’s life and choices that will be impacted by what you create. You’ll find the best opportunities and solutions by staying as close as possible to the real people you’re working for rather than other stakeholders.thriveglobal.com
