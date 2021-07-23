ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Obituaries

Ernie Michael “Mike” Curtis

By pwsadmin
977wmoi.com
 2021-07-23

Cover picture for the articleErnie Michael “Mike” Curtis, 73 of Abingdon, passed away suddenly Wednesday, May 21, 2021, in Coralville, Iowa, where he was staying while undergoing treatment for lung cancer at the Veterans Administration Hospital in Iowa City, Iowa. Mike was born April 6, 1948 in...

977wmoi.com

Comments / 0

Related
The Jessamine Journal

Thurman Lee Curtis, 70

Thurman Lee Curtis, 70, of Lancaster, left his earthly home on Thursday Nov. 4, 2021, while a patient of Ephraim McDowell Hospital in Danville, KY. He was a native of Fayette County born July 19, 1951, to the late Harvey Young and Emma Frances Crawley Curtis. He was self employed and was known for his talent for laying tile. In his spare time he loved to fish, hunt, and watch UK sports He will be fondly remembered by his sisters Betty Lou Clark and Gladys Marie Aldridge, husband Rickey brother Donald Wayne Curtis, as well as 2 nephews, 2 nieces and many other extended family members and friends. There will be not services scheduled at this time. Cremation was chosen by his family in accordance with his wishes. “Now that I have come to the end of the road and the sun has set for me, I want no rites in a gloom filled room, my soul has been set free….Miss me a little, but not for long”. Please sign Thurman’s guest book and leave a memory for his family at www.hagerandcundifffunerals.com. Hager & Cundiff Funeral Home values nothing more than the trust and loyalty given to us to care for Thurman’s arrangements.
DANVILLE, KY
westrivereagle.com

Curtis Marshall, Sr.

Curtis D. Marshall, Sr., age 74, of Swift Bird, SD entered the Spirit World on Thursday, November 12, 2021, at Sanford Medical Center at Bismarck, ND. A visitation will be held from 7:00 PM to Midnight on Thursday, November 18, 2021, at Rooks Funeral Home in Eagle Butte. A funeral service will begin at 10:00 AM, Friday, November 19, at Rooks Funeral Home with Fr. Kurt Huber and Shirley Dog Eagle officiating. A box lunch will be provided and then burial will follow at Black Foot Cemetery, Black Foot, SD.
EAGLE BUTTE, SD
olneyenterprise.com

Cub Center Chats by Pat Curtis

Hang on to your hats! This blustery weather may send that nob-topper into the next county if you don’t hold on tight. You lightweights might want to stuff your pockets with a bunch of rocks to keep yourselves upright against those 25- 40 mph winds. Poor Valorie Mahler almost lifted off into the wild blue yonder while delivering several trash bags full of decorations into the Center this week. If you cowboys see her flying by, whip out the ole lasso and pull her back to good old terra firma.
ADVOCACY
thesoutherneronline.com

Curtis Harris, senior

Senior Curtis Harris has a deep passion for aviation. In terms of college, Harris has already been accepted and plans to attend Oklahoma University with a major in air traffic control. “I’ve always been interested with aviation,” Harris said. “I feel like it’s something i’m good at and am excited...
EDUCATION
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
South Carolina State
Winchester Sun

Alice Marie Templin Curtis, 72

Alice Marie Templin Curtis, 72, wife of Phillip Curtis, Sr. passed away on Wednesday, November 17, 2021. Guestbook at www.ScobeeFuneralHome.com.
OBITUARIES
starpublications.online

Edward Michael “Mike” Moynihan, 74

Edward Michael “Mike” Moynihan of Seaford passed away peacefully at home on Friday, Oct. 29. He was born on Aug. 1, 1947 in Milford. He was the first of four boys born to the late Edward J. and Helen Prince Moynihan, also of Seaford. Mike graduated in 1965 from Seaford...
SEAFORD, DE

Comments / 0

Community Policy