ICYMI, the 2020 Tokyo Olympics are in full swing. And by swing, I mean those gravity-defying flips the gymnasts somehow manage to nail (hi, Sunisa Lee), while I sit on my couch snackin’ on a big ol’ bag of Cheetos. And while the incredible talent and skill of these athletes is obviously what’s most important and inspiring here, there’s still another thing I’m personally always on the lookout for: the coolest beauty moments of the games (which, NGL, are pretty far from the basic ponytail and tinted lip balm I personally wear to the gym—just sayin’).