Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Morgantown, WV

“We Can’t Reach Him”: Joe Manchin Is Ghosting the West Virginia Union Workers Whose Jobs His Daughter Helped Outsource

By Katherine Eba n
Vanity Fair
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleOn July 31, one of America’s largest pharmaceutical-manufacturing plants is scheduled to shut its doors. Set on 22 acres in Morgantown, West Virginia, the plant, built in 1965 by the once-storied American generic-drug company Mylan Laboratories, has made 61 drug products, including a substantial portion of the world’s supply of levothyroxine, a critical thyroid medicine. Its 1,431 highly trained workers—analytical chemists, industrial engineers, and senior janitors among them—are represented by the steelworkers union. All are slated to be laid off by month’s end.

www.vanityfair.com

Comments / 1

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Union, WV
Morgantown, WV
Government
State
Pennsylvania State
State
Tennessee State
City
Morgantown, WV
City
Bristol, WV
State
West Virginia State
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Joe Manchin
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Union Workers#Outsourcing#American#Mylan Laboratories#Vanity Fair#Viatris Inc#Upjohn#The Mountain State#U S Senate#Fda#Democrat
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Pfizer
News Break
POTUS
News Break
Politics
News Break
U.S. Politics
Country
India
News Break
Jobs
News Break
Democratic Party
Related
Congress & CourtsPosted by
CBS Pittsburgh

West Virginia Senator Joe Manchin Says Infrastructure Bill Could Be Finished As Early As Sunday Night

By: KDKA-TV News Staff WASHINGTON (KDKA) – As Congress continues to work on massive, trillion-dollar jobs and infrastructure plans, West Virginia Senator Joe Manchin said it could be ready to be voted on as early as Sunday night. Senator Manchin is a key vote in the Senate and told Face The Nation on CBS that it’s moving through the Senate process. “It’s 99 and nine-tenths finished,” Manchin said. “They’re drafting it, the text will be done, hopefully, we’ll introduce it today, we’ll vote on it tonight, we’ll start amendment process, hopefully, on Monday, if not, we want to be done by Thursday.” Republican supporters of the bill have said it won’t just upgrade the country’s infrastructure, but create jobs and help grow the economy for years to come.
Morgantown, WVWVNews

Sen. Joe Manchin reaches out to federal agency asking Mylan plant be designated as 'essential element of the national supply chain'

MORGANTOWN, W.Va. (WV News) — Sen. Joe Manchin, D-W.Va., is reaching out for help. The Morgantown Mylan Chestnut Ridge oral solid dose manufacturing facility will begin the first step of its closing process this weekend that will see 482 non-union employees and 764 union employees affected. Around 1,500 employees will be laid off when it is all said and done.
U.S. PoliticsPosted by
Lootpress

Capito, Manchin Announce $9.6 Million in DHS Preparedness Grants for West Virginia

WASHINGTON, D.C. – U.S. Senators Shelley Moore Capito (R-W.Va.), Ranking Member of the Senate Homeland Security Appropriations Subcommittee, and Joe Manchin (D-W.Va.), members of the Senate Appropriations Committee, today announced $9,669,333 from the U.S. Department of Homeland Security’s (DHS) Fiscal Year 2021 competitive preparedness grant programs. This funding was appropriated to help West Virginia prepare against man-made threats and natural disasters.
Congress & CourtsPosted by
Salon

Joe Manchin booed by fellow Senate Democrats after raising deficit concerns over infrastructure: rpt

Senate Democrats reportedly booed their fellow Sen. Joe Manchin, D-W.Va., after he mentioned the national deficit during a Tuesday caucus luncheon. Though it's not clear why he brought up the sore subject, Politico, the first to report the incident, speculated that it may be related to concerns around the $3.5 trillion price tag of the Senate Democrats' infrastructure reconciliation bill – a number that Manchin has suggested is far too lofty.
Public HealthPosted by
The Independent

Florida doctors are ‘angry and ashamed’ at governor Ron DeSantis as state becomes national Covid epicenter

Florida Governor Ron DeSantis urges Floridians to take Covid vaccine despite leading anti-lockdown efforts. Florida doctors say they’re “angry and ashamed” over governor Ron DeSantis’s response to the resurgent coronavirus. The high profile Republican has repeatedly criticized federal public health guidance and vowed not to institute new lockdowns or mask mandates, even as the state becomes the national epicenter of the virus, with the Delta variant ravaging the unvaccinated segments of its population.
Florida StatePosted by
Evie M.

Bad news for many Florida renters after CDC update

Bad news for so many people. Just awful. So scary. It's official. The CDC has released an announcement stating that after yesterday (July 31) they will not extend their eviction moratorium that was extended "for the last time" back in June. However, Florida is not the only state affected. The Biden administration said their "hands are tied" after the Supreme Court backed up the end of the moratorium's expiration date for the end of July (yesterday).
Pharmaceuticalsthejacksonpress.org

Majority Of Unvaccinated Americans Say They Don’t Want The Shot

A Tuesday poll indicated that most unvaccinated Americans are not planning to take the vaccine due to doubts on the overall safety of the shots as well as the potential side effects. An Associated Press-NORC poll released said that 11% of the unvaccinated respondents asked would “definitely” get the coronavirus...
New York City, NYPosted by
Best Life

If You're Unvaccinated, You Now Can't Go Here

As the highly contagious Delta variant spreads, many people and businesses across the U.S. are starting to crack down, mask up, and implement restrictions to reduce the spread of the coronavirus once more. In just the last week, the White House issued vaccination requirements for federal workers and many restaurants across the country started requiring proof of vaccination for those looking to dine inside. But this new "no vax, no service" approach isn't just hitting certain workplaces and your favorite spots to eat. Another popular attraction has just announced a new ban on unvaccinated visitors.
Healthtechstartups.com

Does high viral load in vaccinated people have anything to do with ADE (Antibody-Dependent Enhancement) caused by waning immunity?

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) announced yesterday in its recent report that the high viral load in vaccinated people infected during the recent outbreak in Massachusetts demonstrated that “vaccinated people with breakthrough infections can spread the Delta variant” to others. The new CDC study found that the Massachussets COVID-19 outbreak “mostly infected the vaccinated,” with few needing hospitalization.

Comments / 1

Community Policy