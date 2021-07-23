“We Can’t Reach Him”: Joe Manchin Is Ghosting the West Virginia Union Workers Whose Jobs His Daughter Helped Outsource

By: KDKA-TV News Staff WASHINGTON (KDKA) – As Congress continues to work on massive, trillion-dollar jobs and infrastructure plans, West Virginia Senator Joe Manchin said it could be ready to be voted on as early as Sunday night. Senator Manchin is a key vote in the Senate and told Face The Nation on CBS that it’s moving through the Senate process. “It’s 99 and nine-tenths finished,” Manchin said. “They’re drafting it, the text will be done, hopefully, we’ll introduce it today, we’ll vote on it tonight, we’ll start amendment process, hopefully, on Monday, if not, we want to be done by Thursday.” Republican supporters of the bill have said it won’t just upgrade the country’s infrastructure, but create jobs and help grow the economy for years to come.