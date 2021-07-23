Cancel
1.25 million people in Michigan to receive extra emergency food assistance benefits in July

By WWJ Newsroom
audacy.com
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the article(WWJ) Hundreds of thousands of Michigan families will get some extra help putting food on the table for at least a little bit longer. State officials say all Michigan families who are eligible for food assistance benefits are receiving an additional monthly payment in July after the say the Michigan Department of Health and Human Services (MDHHS) gained federal approval to continue the program.

