1.25 million people in Michigan to receive extra emergency food assistance benefits in July

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — More than 4,000 low-income New Mexico households will begin receiving emergency financial assistance. The one-time payment of $750 in emergency financial assistance is for low-income residents who did not receive a federal pandemic stimulus payment. The payment was made possible through a $5 million appropriation from the New Mexico Legislature. Although not all the funding was issued within the first round of payments, the New Mexico Human Services Department and the Taxation and Revenue Department will partner to issue an additional round of financial assistance within the next couple of months.