The parent company of a Dubuque casino on Tuesday reported a massive increase in revenue and profits during the second quarter of 2021. Boyd Gaming, the parent company of Diamond Jo Casino in Dubuque, reported revenues of $893.6 million in the quarter that ended June 30, up from $209.9 million in the same three-month period of 2020. Net income was $113.7 million for the second quarter of 2021, compared to a net loss of $108.5 million during the same quarter of the previous year.