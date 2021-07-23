The 12 Best Nespresso Pods for Dark Roast Lovers, Decaf Diehards and Everyone in Between
There are countless reasons to spring for a Nespresso machine. It doesn’t require as much work as a pour-over or French press, and Nespresso capsules are a million times tastier than other pod-based cups of joe. Plus, since it’s an espresso machine, you can whip up so much more than just regular coffee. The only challenge is choosing which capsules to try first. Just so you have a number of tasty options to start with, we’ve rounded up 12 of the best Nespresso pods for every kind of coffee lover out there.www.purewow.com
Comments / 0