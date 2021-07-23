Buyers Pull Back After Extended House Hunting

Last winter, the Veros family found a home that fulfilled their modest wishlist and placed a bid for $6,000 over asking. When they learned the winning bid offered $60,000 more, the Veros knew they needed to give everything they could. Their next offer was $60,000 over and waived inspections, but it was nowhere near enough to distinguish themselves from the 53 other offers. Many buyers have the same experience, and it’s starting to take a toll. The New York Times reports that Fannie Mae’s Home Purchase Sentiment Index found 64% of people think it’s a bad time to buy, up from 56% the month before.