A COVID Homebuyer Side Effect? Regret

Buyers snatched up homes during the pandemic housing market’s most intense times, looking to take advantage of low mortgage rates and a renewed perspective on their homes, and some regret it. Trapped inside their two-bedroom apartment in Manhattan, a family of four opted to purchase a second home: a four-bed, four-bath development on 1.5 acres just 90 minutes north of the city. But now as vaccine rates increase, the family questions if they will be using their escape home and if the car purchase, a necessary buy for driving to said home, was practical, says Realtor.com. One financial analyst says the novelty of a new home will wear off, but the mortgage will not.