Tom Hiddleston returned to his role as Marvel's god of mischief, leading the Loki series on Disney+, which is now officially set to return for a second season on the streaming service. In a first, beyond lighting up the series as its star, Hiddleston also had a new behind-the-scenes role as a producer on the show. That gave Hiddleston more creative control over where Loki's story went than he ever would have had in his appearances in the Thor moves or as the villain of The Avengers. Answering questions on Tumblr, Hiddleston described the experience of being that involved in the creative process.