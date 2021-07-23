County health officials want more people to get COVID-19 vaccination

OSDH COVID-19 Alert Map as of 7-22-2021 OSDH

Public health officials would like more people to get vaccinated after Pittsburg County's average new daily cases skyrocketed from two last week to nearly 10 this week.

The rise comes in a week that the Oklahoma State Department of Health reported an 80.1% increase in COVID-19 cases and 37 deaths statewide.

Pittsburg, Atoka and Hughes counties are designated in yellow, or low risk level regarding the spread of COVID-19 — but other neighboring counties are designated at a higher risk by the as of Wednesday's weekly release.

McIntosh, Haskell, Latimer, Pushmataha and Coal counties are now all in the orange, or moderate risk level for the spread of COVID-19 indicating which counties seeing a new daily case average greater than 14.29 per 100,000.

Pittsburg County's new daily case average was 9.8 as of Wednesday, while Pushmataha County to the southeast was 39.9, Latimer County to the east was 28.4, and Coal County to the southwest was 20.8.

Asked if she had any idea about why Pittsburg County remained at the low risk level while most neighboring counties were trending upward, District 9/Pittsburg County Health Department Administrator Juli Montgomery said Wednesday Pittsburg County has a better vaccination rate than some of its neighbors.

Medical experts and the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention recommend getting the COVID-19 vaccination, which is safe and effective.

Pittsburg County has 37,332 residents aged 12 and older who are eligible to take a COVID-19 shot. Montgomery said Wednesday that 42.6% of them, or 15,852 individuals, have received at least one of the COVID-19 vaccines available in Pittsburg County.

JAMES BEATY | Staff photoLee Brown, left, is shown in this file photo getting one of the first COVID-19 vaccinations publicly available at the Expo Center in McAlester earlier this year, with Nurse Practitioner Crystal Mapes giving Brown the shot.

The number's a little lower when it comes to those who are fully-vaccinated, with 36.5% of those who are eligible, or 13,586 individuals, fully-vaccinated in the county. Both the Moderna and the Pfizer-BioNTech vaccines require two shots to be fully-vaccinated, with the Johnson and Johnson vaccine requiring a single shot.

When it comes to those aged 65 or older, the vaccination rate is higher. Montgomery said 67%, or 5,995 of 8,882 Pittsburg County residents who are 65 and older have received at least one of the COVID-19 vaccinations.

She said 60.5%, or 5,374 individuals aged 65 or older in Pittsburg County, have received both vaccinations.

Still, Montgomery would like to see the numbers higher.

"We need to get above 80%," she said.

To help increase the vaccination rate, the Pittsburg County Health Department is still offering to set up outreach stations at community events upon request. Anyone interested can contact the Pittsburg County Health Department at 918-423-1267, with the same offer available at any of the public health departments in Montgomery's District 9, which covers Southeastern Oklahoma.

Individuals in Pittsburg County can also get COVID-19 vaccinations at the Pittsburg County Health Department. Anyone needing more information can contact the health department at 918-423-1267.

Montgomery said health department personnel are available to speak with those who would like more information before deciding whether to get a COVID-19 vaccination. Anyone wanting more discussion about it is welcome to come by the health department, she said.

While the COVID-19 vaccination rates for Pittsburg County continue to climb upward, they are doing so at a trickle.

The News-Capital reported July 10 that 41.6% of the population who were eligible to be immunized against COVID-19 had received at least one of the vaccinations as of early July. That means the number has since increased by only 1%, up to the 42.6% currently reported,

That was up from the 31% from the same group who had been administered the vaccine as of early June. The News-Capital's July 10 report stated that of the 37,332 Pittsburg County residents eligible to get a COVID-19 shot, 15,487 of them had received at least one of the three COVID-19 vaccinations available in the county.

Numbers dropped when considering those who were fully vaccinated, either by getting the two doses of Moderna or Pfizer-BioNTech vaccines, or a single vaccination through Johnson and Johnson. On July 10, the News-Capital reported approximately 35.8% of those eligible, or 13,341 individuals were fully vaccinated at that time.

Numbers rose regarding the vaccinations of those in the 65 and older age group. As of early July, 66.4% of those, or 5,900 individuals in Pittsburg County, had received at least one of the COVID-19 vaccinations.

Also in the 65 or older age group, 60% of those eligible, or 5,331 individuals were fully vaccinated as of the July 10 report.

Numbers include only those vaccinations given by the Pittsburg County Health Department or through one of its partners, such as participating pharmacies and other partners.

DERRICK JAMES | Staff photo Employees from the Pittsburg County Health Department ready doses of the COVID-19 vaccine Thursday for frontline healthcare workers at the McAlester Regional Healthcare Center.

