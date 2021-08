Annie Mac‘s BBC Radio 1 show has been at the forefront of not only the UK and Ireland’s electronic scene since her first radio program in 2004, but her infectious presence on the airwaves has fueled dance music’s global ascension to the mainstream over the course of her legendary run. Over the past 17 years, Annie MacManus has risen through the ranks and cemented an inimitable legacy that helped jumpstart countless careers in dance music. In April, Mac revealed that she would be stepping back from her show in order to focus on other projects.