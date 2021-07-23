Here’s Why I Color-Code All My Bill Payments — and How It Helps Me Save Money

We independently select these products—if you buy from one of our links, we may earn a commission. I’ve always played around with different ways to organize my day-to-day life, including my bullet journal and to-do list for different chores and tasks. In my quest to make bill-paying easier, I’ve worked with Excel spreadsheets, tried online tracking for bill paying, and used a paper calendar. Frustratingly, these methods haven’t always worked for me — but I knew it was important to find a way that would stick because budgeting and financial health is one of my top priorities.