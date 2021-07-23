Cancel
TBT Preview: Carmen’s Crew vs Mid American Unity

By Connor Lemons
landgrantholyland.com
Cover picture for the articleAlrighty, let’s try this again. After an unceremonious first round exit in The Basketball Tournament last summer, Carmen’s Crew is back for the fifth straight year, searching for their second TBT championship. After watching the Wichita and West Virginia regionals compete over the past week, the Columbus regional is set to tip off this afternoon at the Covelli Center on Ohio State’s campus. If you haven’t bought tickets and are interested, you can find more information here.

