Mets return to Citi Field to begin long homestand with three against Blue Jays

It was no secret that the Mets badly needed reinforcements on the pitching front, which was one of the focal points for the front office heading into the trade deadline. The team was unable to land the big fishes like Max Scherzer and José Berríos, but they did make a couple of smaller acquisitions to help their rotation out, picking up Rich Hill from the Tampa Bay Rays about a week ahead of the deadline and then adding Trevor Williams as part of the Javier Báez trade with the Chicago Cubs yesterday. The Mets did not add anybody to help their bullpen, so their pitching is pretty much set for the remainder of the year.