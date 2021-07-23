Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
MLB

Mets return to Citi Field to begin long homestand with three against Blue Jays

By Vasilis Drimalitis
Amazin' Avenue
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Mets (50-43) kick off their first homestand of the second half with a series against the Toronto Blue Jays (48-44). New York played the Blue Jays in Buffalo last year and ended up dropping two out of the three. The last time the Blue Jays traveled to Citi Field, they split a pair with the Mets back in 2018. This will be the first of 11 consecutive games that the Mets will play at Citi Field, which includes a five-game set against the division rival Atlanta Braves.

www.amazinavenue.com

Comments / 0

RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Marcus Stroman
Person
Taijuan Walker
Person
Jerad Eickhoff
Person
Bo Bichette
Person
Michael Conforto
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Citi Field#Long Island#The Toronto Blue Jays#The Blue Jays#The Pittsburgh Pirates#Great American Ballpark#The Cincinnati Reds#The Philadelphia Phillies#The National League East#The Home Run Derby#Conforto#The Boston Red Sox#The Texas Rangers 25 2#The All Star#Iso
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
MLB Teams
Texas Rangers
MLB Teams
Atlanta Braves
News Break
Baseball
News Break
Sports
MLB Teams
Pittsburgh Pirates
MLB Teams
Toronto Blue Jays
News Break
MLB
MLB Teams
New York Mets
Related
MLBwesb.com

Mets Edge Blue Jays 5-4

The New York Mets edged the Toronto Blue Jays 5-4 yesterday in New York. Newly acquired Mets starter Rich Hill threw only 49 pitches over the first five innings and took a four-hit shutout into the sixth before running into trouble the third time through the Blue Jays lineup. The...
MLBGwinnett Daily Post

Mets come from behind, win rubber match over Blue Jays

Pinch hitter Jeff McNeil's tie-breaking, two-run double capped a four-run sixth inning Sunday afternoon for the host New York Mets, who beat the Toronto Blue Jays 5-4 in the rubber game of a three-game interleague series. The Mets are 5-4 since the All-Star Break. The Blue Jays have lost four...
MLBarcamax.com

Taijuan Walker struggles again as Mets fall to Blue Jays, 10-3

NEW YORK — After a dominant first half, Taijuan Walker has looked human for the better part of a month. It finally caught up to the Mets on Saturday night, when Walker gave up six runs in four innings and the Mets fell to the Blue Jays, 10-3. Unlike Walker’s last start, where he gave up six runs but the Mets rallied for a bizarre win, the bats couldn’t bail him out this time.
MLBmetsmerizedonline.com

MMO Game Thread: Blue Jays vs Mets, 7:10 PM

LHP Steven Matz (8-4, 4.43) vs. RHP Tylor Megill (0-0, 2.63) The Mets haven’t been home since the All-Star break. Since then they’ve had a lackluster series in Pittsburgh, a series where they battled severe pitching shortages in Cincy and have now extended their division lead to four games. The Braves and Phillies, tied for second in the division, play each other this weekend while the Mets take on an old friend tonight (more on that in a bit).
MLBchatsports.com

A Hill, a Bear, and a Squirrel led the Mets to a series victory against the Blue Jays

Going into this afternoon’s game with the Blue Jays, the Mets had some reasons for optimism. Their newest player, the recently traded for Rich Hill, was starting the game for them. Hill, though not quite the pitcher he was half a decade ago, is still a very solid starter. The Mets, currently, have very few starting options, and so the prospect of having a real starting pitcher going for them puts them ahead of where they’ll be tomorrow and Tuesday.
MLBchatsports.com

Mets turn up the horsepower in 3-0 shutout of Blue Jays

The Mets shut out the Blue Jays 3-0 to open their first homestand of the second half. Steven Matz made his return to Citi Field, greeted warmly by a tribute video and a nice ovation from the fans. He was greeted less warmly by Pete Alonso, who hit a two-run home run in the bottom of the first inning off Matz following a walk by Brandon Nimmo. Those were the only runs Matz would give up over 5 2⁄3 innings of work.
MLBPosted by
MLB Trade Rumors

Mets, Phillies, Blue Jays scouting Diamondbacks-Cubs game

The Mets, Phillies and Blue Jays — and potentially others — have scouts at the Diamondbacks-Cubs game in Chicago on Saturday, per Jon Heyman of the MLB Network. That’s as good a place as any for deadline buyers to do their weekend shopping. Kris Bryant and Craig Kimbrel are the most notable names present, but there’s plenty of talent dotting Chicago’s roster. Javier Baez, Anthony Rizzo and Zach Davies are the other veterans on expiring contracts, with Davies the most likely of the three to move.
MLBSportsnet.ca

Blue Jays open series with Mets as small underdogs

The Toronto Blue Jays will be looking to avoid losing three games in a row for the first time since June when they open a three-game set with the New York Mets on Friday night as slim even-money underdogs on the MLB odds at sportsbooks monitored by OddsShark.com. The Blue...
MLBallfans.co

Blue Jays’ new-look lineup debuts with big win over Mets

TORONTO – The nice thing about having five All-Star-calibre hitters in your lineup is that no matter how you sequence them, the resulting batting order is going to be tough on opposing pitchers. So whether you attribute the Toronto Blue Jays’ offensive outburst Saturday to a stroke of genius on...
MLBmetsmerizedonline.com

Morning Briefing: Mets Acquire Hill, Beat Blue Jays

New York made its first big trade on Friday afternoon as the deadline approaches, acquiring LHP Rich Hill (6-4, 3.87) from the Tampa Bay Rays. Though it tends to be wise not to trade with the ever-so-smart Rays front office, this trade is a good one for the Mets. Hill, now 41 years old, will join his 11th team over an illustrious 16-year career, with a career 3.80 ERA and a 3.99 FIP.
MLBAmazin' Avenue

How the Mets’ pitching shapes up post-deadline

It was no secret that the Mets badly needed reinforcements on the pitching front, which was one of the focal points for the front office heading into the trade deadline. The team was unable to land the big fishes like Max Scherzer and José Berríos, but they did make a couple of smaller acquisitions to help their rotation out, picking up Rich Hill from the Tampa Bay Rays about a week ahead of the deadline and then adding Trevor Williams as part of the Javier Báez trade with the Chicago Cubs yesterday. The Mets did not add anybody to help their bullpen, so their pitching is pretty much set for the remainder of the year.
MLBchatsports.com

Final score: Blue Jays 10, Mets 3 - A game best forgotten

In a game you were better off not watching, the Mets fell 10-3 to the Toronto Blue Jays. Taijuan Walker was bad and got hurt, the bullpen wasn’t much better, and the balls kept finding their ways into Blue Jays fielders’ gloves at inopportune times. These sorts of games happen every so often, not that it makes them any less frustrating in the moment.
MLBPosted by
Reuters

Teoscar Hernandez leads Blue Jays in rout of Mets

EditorsNote: fixed comma in 1st graf, changed to “fifth” in 5th graf. Teoscar Hernandez went deep twice Saturday night to spark a five-homer barrage by the Toronto Blue Jays, who beat the host New York Mets 10-3 in the middle game of a three-game series. The Blue Jays snapped a...

Comments / 0

Community Policy