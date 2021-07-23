Mets return to Citi Field to begin long homestand with three against Blue Jays
The Mets (50-43) kick off their first homestand of the second half with a series against the Toronto Blue Jays (48-44). New York played the Blue Jays in Buffalo last year and ended up dropping two out of the three. The last time the Blue Jays traveled to Citi Field, they split a pair with the Mets back in 2018. This will be the first of 11 consecutive games that the Mets will play at Citi Field, which includes a five-game set against the division rival Atlanta Braves.www.amazinavenue.com
