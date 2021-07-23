Cancel
When will fairy wrens help other fairy wrens?

By / Ellen Phiddian
Cosmos
 11 days ago

Cover picture for the articleResearchers have revealed the nuanced calculations that purple-crowned fairy-wrens make when deciding to defend others from predators. Purple-crowned fairy-wrens live in social groups, with a dominant breeding pair and up to nine subordinate birds. The subordinates help to raise young birds, and defend the nest against predators. “Such seemingly altruistic...

cosmosmagazine.com

Comments / 1

#Wrens#Fairy#Birds#Current Biology#Monash
Comments / 1

