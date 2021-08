The 2020 season was one of hope, with Miami pulling off some fourth quarter magic while slowly rising in the polls. At #9 and needing one win to secure a trip to the Orange Bowl, #20 UNC came to town for the regular season finale. The Tar Heels took Miami’s promising season and tore it to pieces in front of all of our eyes, thrashing the Canes in a dominating 62-26 win. For my money, it was one of the more humbling games I’ve ever watched. 554 yards rushing by the Heels, with all but 10 of those yards coming from Michael Carter and Javonte Williams. The performance certainly helped both players get drafted by the fourth round of the 2021 NFL Draft, as well. An all-time stinker for the program.