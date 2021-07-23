Kim Kirk of Swilled Dog: “Pick the right people”

Build adaptive and responsive to technologies that serve as a piece of the puzzle and not the puzzle itself. Create technologies that can change with the changes of people and societal shifts. These technologies also need to be complementary as opposed to complete solutions. If everyone is building the end all be all — the consumers will be consuming non-congruent solutions. As a result, we won’t be helping society, but complicating society even more by exposing it to complete and competing ideas that are not able to harmonize in a way that can actually help them. If every technology is solely focused on trying to replace the next company, then the society as a whole becomes the benefactor of the unintended consequence of the consumption of non-complementary solutions by society. We need more collaborative solutions for the betterment of society.