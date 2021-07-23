Kim Kirk of Swilled Dog: “Pick the right people”

Wellness can enter our lives in many different ways. For Jordan Nathan it started with forgetting about a pan on his stove and, as a result, a butterfly effect occurred. The pan was Teflon-coated and Jordan’s apartment became engulfed in the harmful fumes indicative of Polytetrafluoroethylene (PTFE) poisoning. As a result, he founded a blossoming start-up with over 100 investors and $5.3 million in funding to provide a safer alternative to what’s found on most pots and pans. Caraway is Jordan’s brainchild, carving out a place in the kitchen space for non-toxic cookware after experiencing first-hand the harmful effects of traditional Teflon pots and pans. When heated, Teflon cookwares release poisonous chemicals, according to Forbes — that’s where Caraway comes in.
