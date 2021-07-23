Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Business

Kim Kirk of Swilled Dog: “Pick the right people”

By Orlando Zayas
Thrive Global
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articlePick the right people. Despite best intentions, a CEO cannot personally deliver exceptional service to all customers. They need to depend on their team and the culture they’ve created. This means everyone in the company needs to take ownership and responsibility for customer service. As part of our series about...

thriveglobal.com

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Mississippi State
State
West Virginia State
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Customer Loyalty#Swilled Dog#James Madison University#Corporate Communication#West Virginia University
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Lifestyle
News Break
Business
News Break
Dogs
News Break
Economy
News Break
Philanthropy
News Break
Customer Service
News Break
Marketing
Related
Traffic AccidentsThrive Global

Cindy Jordan: “Empathy is the first must-have attribute or skill”

Empathy is the first must-have attribute or skill. Being emphatic is ingrained in the Pyx Health culture, and its why our approach is resonating so well. We’re not just going through the motions and building a widget, we care deeply about our cause and our patients and see technology as a lever in enhancing our connections with them.
Businessmartechseries.com

Rishi Dave joins Bain & Company as an Expert Partner in its Commercial Excellence Practice

Rishi returns to Bain, where he began his career, bringing his deep expertise in B2B and digital marketing to deliver client success. Bain & Company announced today that Rishi Dave has rejoined the firm, as an expert partner in its Commercial Excellence practice. Rishi will focus on B2B marketing, driving marketing transformations and building modern marketing capabilities for the firm’s clients. He will be based out of the firm’s New York office.
Small BusinessThrive Global

Dorothy Spence of Imaginal: “Hire only people who are aligned to your purpose and values”

Hire only people who are aligned to your purpose and values. Startups often lack the confidence to do this, or haven’t always figured out who they are at the time they’re bringing in people. This is especially true when the team first reaches the area of five to nine people, which I call the ‘startup failure black hole.’ Any hiring mistake you make at this time is critical, as the wrong choice can set your business back months, if not years.
Fantasy FootballThrive Global

Brian Sherman of A Million Ads: “Learn something new every day ”

Learn something new every day — This one is pretty straightforward. If you can learn something new every day then you are constantly building a bigger base of knowledge that will help you in all aspects of life. Sometimes I learn something new at work, or how to be a better parent, or simply how to fix something in my home. Following this mindset, I am constantly curious and push to learn all I can from everyone around me. It’s important to be curious and ask questions.
EconomyThrive Global

Sarah Britz of Spend With Us: “Make marketing a priority”

Make marketing a priority. Too many business owners have marketing as a “sometimes” activity or a “When I have time” activity. But the reality is, if you want to be profitable, you need to market yourself. If no one knows who you are, what you do or what you sell, then no one is going to come to your website and buy. It’s simple maths! So make marketing a priority in your business. Set time aside every day or week to put your strategy into action. And you do need a strategy. Strategy is just a fancy word for a plan — and you do need one.
EconomyForbes

Four Tips On Employing The Right People In Your Business

Carolyn Lowe, CEO of ROI Swift, Mom, Founder, Travel Junky. All leaders have one thing in common: You’re only as good as your team. I’ve learned this lesson the hard way. Let me back up a bit to 1999, the year I started at a well-known computer technology company. I was fortunate enough to have an amazing team of human resources professionals and the budget to hire graduates from the top schools into our marketing department. When I helped run the interviews for interns for our consumer division, I had a deep talent pool from which to choose.
TechnologyThrive Global

Dr. Tommy Shavers: “Adaptability is the key to sustainability”

Build adaptive and responsive to technologies that serve as a piece of the puzzle and not the puzzle itself. Create technologies that can change with the changes of people and societal shifts. These technologies also need to be complementary as opposed to complete solutions. If everyone is building the end all be all — the consumers will be consuming non-congruent solutions. As a result, we won’t be helping society, but complicating society even more by exposing it to complete and competing ideas that are not able to harmonize in a way that can actually help them. If every technology is solely focused on trying to replace the next company, then the society as a whole becomes the benefactor of the unintended consequence of the consumption of non-complementary solutions by society. We need more collaborative solutions for the betterment of society.
EconomyThrive Global

Tess Cox of TC&A: “We ALWAYS seek to be engaged”

We ALWAYS seek to be engaged. At any point, if someone on our team disengages, it is a “yellow flag” that we need to seek further clarity and understanding when communicating with one another. Full engagement is the desired outcome for us all and it is energizing when we are communicating with one another, being fully present, caring about the outcomes and desiring what is best for us all.
BusinessThrive Global

Leah Edwards of Pegasus Tech Ventures: “Customer engagement”

Customer engagement: I look for enthusiastic customers, even at a startup’s early stage. Customers caring about and advocating for the product or company is a good indicator of future success. As part of our series about “5 Things I Need To See Before Making A VC Investment” I had the...
LifestyleThrive Global

A Powerful Path to Wellness

Wellness can enter our lives in many different ways. For Jordan Nathan it started with forgetting about a pan on his stove and, as a result, a butterfly effect occurred. The pan was Teflon-coated and Jordan’s apartment became engulfed in the harmful fumes indicative of Polytetrafluoroethylene (PTFE) poisoning. As a result, he founded a blossoming start-up with over 100 investors and $5.3 million in funding to provide a safer alternative to what’s found on most pots and pans. Caraway is Jordan’s brainchild, carving out a place in the kitchen space for non-toxic cookware after experiencing first-hand the harmful effects of traditional Teflon pots and pans. When heated, Teflon cookwares release poisonous chemicals, according to Forbes — that’s where Caraway comes in.
Clemson, SCtigernet.com

Right. They’ve done that with one million people.

Look for attendance at the Clemson vs UGA game to be closer to 0 than 70,000. “The only disability is a bad Attitude” Dabo Swinney!!. Yeah, maybe we should just let Nazi’s take over the universe. Maybe we should have apps on our phones that allow easy discrimination. Maybe we...
EconomyThrive Global

Jon Elder of Black Label Advisor: “Putting your clients first”

Putting your clients first. Whenever this is lost in translation, you are dead in the water. Every facet of our being needs to be in line with this ideology. The customer is everything. Produce endless free content. Be accessible on social media. Be everywhere. Always be open to helping people without getting paid. Maintain a good name. By making it your mission to truly help others, one’s career will blossom.
EconomyThrive Global

Evert Velthuizen of Doist: “Collaborate to create the best customer experience”

Collaborate to create the best customer experience. It takes cross-departmental collaboration to create an ideal customer experience. Marketing, design, product, engineering, and support all need to be aligned on what an outstanding customer experience is and support each other in making this happen. Empower teams to collaborate and you’ll find a plethora of opportunities to improve excellent customer experience. Our beautiful Help Centers are a result of a collaboration between design, marketing, engineering, and support. Collaborate and you can make use of a range of relevant skills across teams.
Cook County, ILPosted by
Chicago Sun-Times

How do blind people pick up after dogs?

Four times a day, Leslie takes her black Lab for a walk outside her home in the northwest suburbs. “Get busy,” she commands. If you’re wondering why you’re reading a third column in a week about picking up after dogs, well, stick with me, and you’ll see there is no choice here. Some threads simply must be pulled.
PetsMerced Sun-Star

Old Trainer: Are there any tips for choosing the right name for your dog?

Dear Old Trainer: My sister and I got our first dog when we got back from camp. She is a mixed girl puppy and is pretty big with big feet. My mom will help but we have to train her and feed her. The thing that worries me is how do you name dogs? Is there a rule or something? I’m only 12 and I never named no dogs before and I’m afraid I might give her a bad name.
JobsThrive Global

Helping friends looking for work

We all know by now how many people are desperate for income and a job. I see time and again people posting on sites like LinkedIn that they are open for work. Others, message connections and friends about their need. The most common reply I see is: “Oh I will...
Businessmartechseries.com

Entrepreneur Magazine includes AlphaGraphics on Top Global Franchise List

Leading marketing and print solutions provider also ranked in Franchise 500® earlier this year. AlphaGraphics, a leading franchisor of printing and marketing solutions, has been named to Entrepreneur Magazine’s list of Top Global Franchises for 2021. The franchise came in at No. 174. Marketing Technology News: Bain & Company’s Bold...

Comments / 0

Community Policy