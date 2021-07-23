The Ecology School in Saco, Maine, Announces Major New Partnership Designed to Attract Hundreds of Connecticut Families and Schools
SACO, Maine (PRWEB) July 23, 2021. The Ecology School announced today that it has begun a new, fully-funded programming initiative for Connecticut schools and residents thanks to The Daniel E. Offutt III Connecticut Scholarship Fund, a gift from the Daniel E. Offutt III Charitable Trust. The Fund, which goes into effect immediately, is designed to serve as many as 100-200 participants in 2021 and will scale up to over 500 participants by 2023. The Ecology School’s programs are overnight, environmental education-based experiences that focus on unplugged, outdoor exploration of nature. Programs are based at The Ecology School’s newly opened 105-acre residential campus, River Bend Farm, located on the shores of the Saco River in southernmost Maine.www.chron.com
Comments / 0