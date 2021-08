A new study headed by Dr. Skyler Johnson of Salt Lake City’s Huntsman Cancer Institute (HCI) and published in the Journal of the National Cancer Institute found that one-third of the most popular cancer treatment articles on social media contain misinformation. The report also concluded that the vast majority of that misinformation has the potential to harm cancer patients by supporting approaches that could negatively impact the quality of their treatment and chances for survival. The study also showed that articles containing misinformation garner more attention and engagement than articles with evidence-based information.