Japan used famous video game theme songs to welcome athletes to Tokyo
The Opening Ceremony of the Olympic Games is an opportunity for a host nation to share its cultural heritage with the world, whether that's didgeridoos or Sarah McLachlan. And while Japan welcomed athletes to Tokyo with kabuki theater and dazzling displays of technology on Friday, some people watching at home might have noticed the celebration of another of the nation's great cultural exports: Cloud Strife.theweek.com
Comments / 0