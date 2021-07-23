Japan used famous video game theme songs to welcome athletes to Tokyo

Not even the coronavirus has been able to with the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games, the world sporting event par excellence, which has had to delay its commitment by a year due to the incidence of the virus. Although the competition was not held in the conditions that a sport celebration deserves, the opening ceremony has returned with the focus on athletes from all countries. The surprise is that the delegations have been accompanied by the soundtracks of several of the Japanese video game sagas more important.