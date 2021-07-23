Cancel
Video Games

Japan used famous video game theme songs to welcome athletes to Tokyo

By Jeva Lange
The Week
The Week
 9 days ago
The Opening Ceremony of the Olympic Games is an opportunity for a host nation to share its cultural heritage with the world, whether that's didgeridoos or Sarah McLachlan. And while Japan welcomed athletes to Tokyo with kabuki theater and dazzling displays of technology on Friday, some people watching at home might have noticed the celebration of another of the nation's great cultural exports: Cloud Strife.

The Week

The Week

