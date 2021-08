Weaver is a veteran of the United States Army and now specializes in helping other veterans adapt and adjust to the civilian world while dealing with issues such as PTSD, depression, and substance abuse. Weaver was like many veterans after finishing his time in uniform – lost and confused. His life quickly spiraled out of control, and he was at the breaking point. It was during his recovery and regrowth period where Weaver discovered the healing power of writing. He began writing down his thoughts and processing feelings and has gone on to become a staunch advocate for veteran’s addiction and recovery.