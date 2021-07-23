Cancel
John 'Strop' Cornell Dies, Paul Hogan's Comedy Partner Was 80

By Jeremy Dick
MovieWeb
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleJohn Cornell, the Australian filmmaker and comedian best known for his work with Paul "Crocodile Dundee" Hogan, has sadly passed away. Cornell, who played the fan favorite role of Strop on The Paul Hogan Show, reportedly died on July 23 at his home in Byron Bay with his wife and family by his side. This follows a 20-year battle with Parkinson's disease which he was first diagnosed with in 2001. He was 80 years old.

movieweb.com

ObituariesTelegraph

John Cornell, buccaneering Australian entrepreneur who helped launch Paul Hogan as Crocodile Dundee and Kerry Packer’s World Series Cricket – obituary

John Cornell, who has died aged 80, was the Australian business genius behind the career of Paul Hogan, a one-time Sydney Harbour Bridge rigger who became famous worldwide as Crocodile Dundee; he was also responsible for pitching the idea of the World Series Cricket competition to Kerry Packer and ensuring its success.
