John 'Strop' Cornell Dies, Paul Hogan's Comedy Partner Was 80
John Cornell, the Australian filmmaker and comedian best known for his work with Paul "Crocodile Dundee" Hogan, has sadly passed away. Cornell, who played the fan favorite role of Strop on The Paul Hogan Show, reportedly died on July 23 at his home in Byron Bay with his wife and family by his side. This follows a 20-year battle with Parkinson's disease which he was first diagnosed with in 2001. He was 80 years old.movieweb.com
