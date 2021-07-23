John 'Strop' Cornell Dies, Paul Hogan's Comedy Partner Was 80

Phil Rosenthal, Everybody Loves Raymond creator, has tried multiple times to pitch a reunion special but hasn't had much luck bringing the Barones back to primetime. Have you ever wondered if Ray Barone is still writing about sports for Newsday? Well, apparently neither has anyone else. Most networks gave some reboot or re-imaging of old franchises. Recently Kung Fu, Magnum PI, Hawaii 5-0, Walker, and the upcoming The Wonder Years are testing tread on these well-worn tires. Rosenthal is apparently having a tough time getting anyone to consider doing a reunion special with the likes of Ray Romano and Patricia Heaton. On an upcoming episode of SiriusXM's Pop Culture Spotlight With Jessica Shaw airing Tuesday, Rosenthal told listeners there have been "no takers" for a reunion special of the hit sitcom that aired from 1996 to 2005 on CBS.