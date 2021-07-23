5 Family-Friendly Movies To Take Your Kids To At The Plaza Classic Film Festival

If you're planning on going to the Plaza Classic Film Festival but you don't know what movies you can take the whole family to, here is a quick list of some really good family-friendly movies that will be shown during the festival. These movies are animated and live-action but all are guaranteed to be fun for the whole family. Depending on your kid's ages, they've probably seen them a million times on tv or a streaming service, but seeing them the way they were intended, on the big screen, will blow them away and it'll be like they are seeing them for the first time.