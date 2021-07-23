Cancel
Mariners All-Star Yusei Kikuchi aims to tame A’s, Matt Olson

 10 days ago

In the past, Matt Olson going up against an All-Star left-hander might have been seen as a bit of a mismatch. That’s no longer the case. Olson, the Oakland Athletics’ left-handed-hitting first baseman, has improved drastically against lefties this season. He will get another chance to show that Friday night...

