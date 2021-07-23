What If Adam Page Loses Against Kenny Omega?

On the July 7th edition of AEW’s Road Rager, as Don Callis proclaimed that there was nobody left for AEW World Champion Kenny Omega to defeat, they found themselves interrupted by The Dark Order. Before Evil Uno had the chance to disagree, The Dark Order were attacked by Omega’s lackeys, the Good Brothers and Michael Nakazawa, only for ‘Hangman’ Adam Page to ride to the rescue. With an audience firmly behind him, Page cleared house and then stood face to face with Omega, the man who he has so much history with.