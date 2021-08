The City of Pittsburgh has received an additional $7 million for the Emergency Rental Assistance Program to assist those impacted financially from the COVID-19 crisis. The City of Pittsburgh and Allegheny County established the program in partnership with Action Housing and Dollar Energy in February after receiving federal funding from the Consolidated Appropriations Act. The county originally received $27 million and the city $8.9 million in U.S. Treasury grants from the Act that was signed into law in December. The additional $7 million in U.S. Treasury grants would assist households having trouble paying rents and utilities related to the pandemic.