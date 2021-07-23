Cancel
MLB

Braves' Luke Jackson: Strong campaign continues

CBS Sports
 9 days ago

Jackson gave up a hit and struck out two in a scoreless seventh inning during Thursday's win over the Phillies. The right-hander has rebounded in strong fashion from an awful 2020 season. Through 41 appearances and 35 innings this year, Jackson has posted a 2.06 ERA, 1.23 WHIP and 36:16 K:BB with a win and 12 holds. He's not likely to work his way back into the closer mix, but the 29-year-old has become a reliable setup man in front of Will Smith.

