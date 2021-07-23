Braves' Luke Jackson: Strong campaign continues

After a frustrating series loss to the Tampa Bay Rays, the Atlanta Braves will continue their homestand Monday when they begin a three-game series against the San Diego Padres. The series will continue a critical stretch for the Braves in the lead up to the Trade Deadline. Atlanta is currently 45-47 and four games back of the New York Mets in the NL East standings. The Phillies have waltzed up the division standings as well, and the Braves are now looking up at two teams, rather than just the Mets.