Braves' Freddie Freeman: On base four times Thursday
Freeman went 2-for-3 with two walks, a run scored and a stolen base in Thursday's win over the Phillies. The first baseman has reached base safely in 10 straight games, slashing a mammoth .447/.511/.868 over that stretch. Freeman was hitting below .250 as late as June 22 with an .804 OPS, but he's added more than 100 points to the latter mark in the weeks since and is now batting .287 on the year with 22 homers, six steals, 55 RBI and 67 runs through 95 games.www.cbssports.com
