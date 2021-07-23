Cancel
MLB

Braves' Freddie Freeman: On base four times Thursday

CBS Sports
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleFreeman went 2-for-3 with two walks, a run scored and a stolen base in Thursday's win over the Phillies. The first baseman has reached base safely in 10 straight games, slashing a mammoth .447/.511/.868 over that stretch. Freeman was hitting below .250 as late as June 22 with an .804 OPS, but he's added more than 100 points to the latter mark in the weeks since and is now batting .287 on the year with 22 homers, six steals, 55 RBI and 67 runs through 95 games.

www.cbssports.com

Freddie Freeman
This trade could help Braves buy low on Aroldis Chapman

The New York Yankees could be in fire sale territory after another skid has them on the outside looking in at the American League playoff race. Of course, that could all change within a week if the Yankees play themselves back into Wild Card territory. The status of a buyer or seller is so fragile these days.
Chicago Cubs, Atlanta Braves Agree To Notable Trade

The Cubs’ expected sell-off appears to have commenced. Chicago and the Atlanta Braves agreed to a notable trade involving Joc Pederson on Thursday night. The Cubs are sending Pederson to Atlanta in exchange for minor league first baseman Bryce Hall. The Braves confirmed the rumors in a statement. “The Atlanta...
Braves: It’s well past time to say goodbye to the Panda

For the first five weeks of the season, Pablo Sandoval took Braves Country by storm with his late game heroics. He recorded four go-ahead pinch-hit home runs over that span, and the energy he brought to the clubhouse only added to his value. However, while his joyful presence in the clubhouse remains, his on-field production has taken a nosedive for quite some time now. Since May 11th, Sandoval has had 39 at-bats of which only four have resulted in hits (.103 average), and none have gone for extra-bases. The Panda’s average for the season is all the way down to .186, and his OPS is a measly .670.
MLB trade deadline: This Braves-Marlins deal could land a real Ronald Acuña replacement

Joc Pederson has already made a powerful impression in the ATL, but if the Braves are serious about contending they should try and deal for Starling Marte. Marte won’t be easy to obtain, of course. The Miami Marlins are a hated rival of the Braves, and it would be ironic if they were the team to help Atlanta find a decent Ronald Acuña replacement after playing a role in injuring the star player.
What if this trade the Braves offered the Yankees had been accepted?

One of the most famous (or infamous) trade proposals in Braves history turns five years old this year, and with both teams looking like massive disappointments in mid-July, I figured I’d re-visit the proposal that almost shook up both organizations in a massive way and break down the ensuing ripple effect. In case you don’t know what I’m talking about, Jon Heyman of MLB Network reported that the Braves almost traded half of their roster to the Yankees in exchange for a ton of top prospects.
Atlanta Braves acquire outfielders Adam Duvall, Eddie Rosario in trades

CLEVELAND -- Eddie Rosario had moments for the Indians. Not nearly enough of them. Reshuffling its roster with an eye toward the future with several deals before the trading deadline Friday, Cleveland traded Rosario to the Atlanta Braves, who needed another quality hitter to make a run for the NL East.
Braves acquire Eddie Rosario in exchange for Pablo Sandoval

The Braves have struck a deal with Cleveland, and although it may not be for Jose Ramirez, it’s a pretty good move for Braves GM Alex Anthopoulos. Pablo Sandoval is loved in the clubhouse, but he had been performing very poorly at the plate for a few months, and it was time to say goodbye. Cleveland may end up releasing him.
Braves: Joc Pederson reveals awesome reason for number choice in Atlanta

Joc Pederson, who wore No. 24 for the Chicago Cubs and No. 31 for the Los Angeles Dodgers, revealed the awesome reasons why he chose No. 22 for the Atlanta Braves. Some ballplayers like to keep the same number no matter where they play. Others opt for a new number and a fresh start when they suit up for a new club.
Atlanta Braves: all good things must eventually come to an Ender

With the stroke of a pen and an entry in the transactions log, the Atlanta Braves are signaling the end of the Ender Inciarte era. The effortless gliding to the precise spot in the outfield has been the lingering memory of Ender Inciarte during his tenure with the Atlanta Braves. Short of accepting a minor league role, though, that era appears to be over.
Rich-Rod, Duvall deals cap Braves' busy day

ATLANTA -- With a flurry of moves before Friday’s 4 p.m. ET Trade Deadline, Braves president of baseball operations Alex Anthopoulos upgraded his depleted outfield mix, added a high-leverage option to his maligned bullpen and created hope for his club to win a fourth consecutive National League East title. “It's...
Braves acquire Adam Duvall in trade with Marlins

The Braves have picked up slugger Adam Duvall in a trade with the Marlins, as originally reported by Craig Mish of The Miami Herald (Twitter links). Catcher Alex Jackson is heading to the Marlins. It is the second outfield trade in a matter of minutes for the Braves, who also...
Atlanta Braves ready to bargain-hunt today?

The MLB trade deadline is now nearly 5 hours away… the Atlanta Braves — and teams at the top of the NL East — have been quiet thus far. If you are looking for pitching, there’s still a lot to be had… and the Atlanta Braves should be able to acquire some relief help in the next few hours.
Atlanta Braves: Why Jorge Soler Could Be A Great Acquisition

There is reason to be excited for new Atlanta Braves outfielder Jorge Soler. At first, it could be argued that the Atlanta Braves acquisition of Jorge Soler was one of the more puzzling moves at the trade deadline, not only for the Braves, but across the league. Especially since Soler is clearly a DH, now playing on a team in the National League.
What to make of the new Atlanta Braves bullpen?

It took until the last possible minute, but the Atlanta Braves secured one of the best relievers traded this week. The addition of Pittsburgh’s Richard Rodriguez to the bullpen of the Atlanta Braves will give Brian Snitker a dynamic that he hasn’t had this year for the late innings: choices.
Braves crush Brewers behind Dansby Swanson’s 7 RBIs

EditorsNote: 8th graf, take out Curtiss’ first name. Dansby Swanson hit a pair of homers -- including a grand slam -- and drove in seven runs to lead the Atlanta Braves to an 8-1 win over the visiting Milwaukee Brewers on Saturday. Swanson was 3-for-4 and tied the franchise’s single-season...
Freeman, Braves spoil Darvish’s return, beat Padres 2-1

Freddie Freeman homered off Yu Darvish in the sixth inning, Touki Toussaint allowed one run and three hits in his season debut, and the Atlanta Braves beat the San Diego Padres 2-1 on Tuesday night. Toussaint, who missed the first 3½ months rehabbing a right shoulder strain, retired the first...
Braves: When should we see Eddie Rosario?

The Braves’ first addition of the trade deadline was Eddie Rosario of the Indians, who was acquired in a salary dump. All the Braves had to give up in return was Pablo Sandoval. Rosario is in a bit of a down year, recording just a .685 OPS over 78 games. However, in his three seasons prior with the Twins, Rosario never finished with an OPS lower than .792. This is a pretty solid addition, and he cost the Braves essentially nothing.

