Royersford, PA

Pottstown-area churches schedule services, special events

Phoenixville News
 9 days ago

POTTSTOWN — Worship at Trinity UCC, 60 N. Hanover St., will take place in the Sanctuary at 9:30 AM on July 25 and will also be live-streamed on our YouTube channel. Masks and social distancing will be required to participate in the service. Trinity will offer a free takeaway meal on Tuesday, July 27, between 4:30 and 5:30 PM. Access is available in the parking lot at the rear of the church. See our ad below for office hours and contact information.

