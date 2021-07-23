Cancel
ON THE 3RD DAY: More Images and Posters Celebrate Argentine Horror Flick's World Premiere at Fantasia!

By Andrew Mack Editor, News
screenanarchy.com
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleNow that we know that Daniel de la Vega's horror flick On the 3rd Day will have its world premiere at Fantasia next month anticipation is building. Cecilia and her son embark on a journey. On the third day, she is found wandering alone, not remembering what happened during this time. She is desperately looking for her son and finds herself wrapped in a brutal hunt, carried out by a religious fanatic, whom she faces off against. To her, he's a lunatic. To him, Cecilia is the enemy.

