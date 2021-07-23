Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Frankfort, IN

Footnotes

By Susie Blackmore Marketing & Art Manager
Frankfort Times
 9 days ago

Can you believe it’s time for the Hot Dog Festival already? Summer is flying by. Be sure to stop by the Frankfort Library on Saturday, July 31 during the Hot Dog Festival. The first annual Open Air Artist Market will be held in front of the building on the library grounds from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Several regional artists will have tents set up to showcase and sell their artwork. A variety of art will be available including pottery, painting, woodworking and glass. The Market will be moved into Room 219 and the Art Studio of the library if it rains.

www.ftimes.com

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Frankfort, IN
Local
Indiana Society
Local
Indiana Government
Local
Indiana Lifestyle
Frankfort, IN
Government
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Non Fiction Books#Art Studio#Hot Dog#The Frankfort Library
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Lifestyle
News Break
Festival
News Break
Politics
News Break
Society
News Break
Arts
News Break
Paintings
Related
POTUSPosted by
CNN

Trump's $100 million threat to democracy

(CNN) — Donald Trump now has a $100 million weapon to wield against US democracy. The defeated and disgraced ex-President's huge war chest, nearly all amassed within six months of leaving office, was built on his ravenous calls for cash from supporters bought into his delusional lie that the 2020 election was stolen.
WorldPosted by
NBC News

U.S., U.K. and Israel say Iran attacked Israeli-managed tanker

The United States and Britain have said they believe Iran carried out an attack on an Israeli-managed petroleum products tanker off the coast of Oman that killed a Briton and a Romanian, both pledging to work with partners to respond. Iran had earlier denied it was involved in the incident,...
SoccerPosted by
NBC News

USWNT takes on Canada in Olympic soccer semi-final

The U.S. Women's National Soccer Team quest for Olympic gold continued Monday as it takes on Canada in the semi-final. The match, which began at 4 am E.T. in Kashima, 70 miles east of Tokyo, was scoreless at half-time. The Americans won gold medals at the 1996, 2004, 2008 and...

Comments / 0

Community Policy