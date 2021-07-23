Can you believe it’s time for the Hot Dog Festival already? Summer is flying by. Be sure to stop by the Frankfort Library on Saturday, July 31 during the Hot Dog Festival. The first annual Open Air Artist Market will be held in front of the building on the library grounds from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Several regional artists will have tents set up to showcase and sell their artwork. A variety of art will be available including pottery, painting, woodworking and glass. The Market will be moved into Room 219 and the Art Studio of the library if it rains.