Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
POTUS

Hitting tech on Covid lies is a healthy compromise

By Reuters
Posted by 
Reuters
Reuters
 9 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=38N6Wh_0b5oFzci00
Facebook logo is reflected in a drop on a syringe needle in this illustration photo taken March 16, 2021. REUTERS/Dado Ruvic/Illustration

WASHINGTON, July 23 (Reuters Breakingviews) - It’s hard to keep track of the flurry of potential laws aimed at reining in big tech firms like Alphabet (GOOGL.O) and Facebook (FB.O). Finally, here’s one that might work. A plan led by former U.S. presidential hopeful Amy Klobuchar introduced on Thursday would require online platforms to remove fibs about viruses and vaccines during public health emergencies or be held liable for those posts.

It’s a good idea, compared with previous, more extreme proposals. Former President Donald Trump and some of his allies called for completely repealing liability protection for user content on online platforms . But that could spur accidental censorship of harmless content, and raise costs for smaller rivals of big technology companies, like review site Yelp (YELP.N), that pose little risk to the social order.

Carveouts for certain content are more effective. In 2018, lawmakers made online platforms liable for content that promoted sex trafficking, the first tweak to the safe harbor protection known as Section 230. Klobuchar’s Covid-misinformation plan read more is an acknowledgment that treating the current setup is better than killing it. (By Gina Chon)

On Twitter http://twitter.com/breakingviews

Capital Calls - More concise insights on global finance:

Commerzbank outsourcing flop is warning for rivals

Zomato’s IPO dish arrives dangerously hot

Lucid Motors’ SPAC deal hits loopy roadblock

Twitter has online ad wind at its back

Domino’s Pizza party outlasts the lockdown

Breakingviews

Reuters Breakingviews is the world's leading source of agenda-setting financial insight. As the Reuters brand for financial commentary, we dissect the big business and economic stories as they break around the world every day. A global team of about 30 correspondents in New York, London, Hong Kong and other major cities provides expert analysis in real time.

Sign up for a free trial of our full service at https://www.breakingviews.com/trial and follow us on Twitter @Breakingviews and at www.breakingviews.com. All opinions expressed are those of the authors.

Comments / 0

Reuters

Reuters

152K+
Followers
186K+
Post
85M+
Views
ABOUT

Reuters provides award-winning coverage of the day's most important topics, including breaking news, business, finance, politics, sports, and entertainment.

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Washington State
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Amy Klobuchar
Person
Donald Trump
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Big Tech#Ipo#Covid#Global Finance#Alphabet#Commerzbank#Lucid Motors#Domino S Pizza Party
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Virus
News Break
Health
News Break
Technology
News Break
Twitter
News Break
Public Health
News Break
POTUS
News Break
Politics
News Break
U.S. Politics
News Break
Facebook
News Break
Coronavirus
Related
POTUSPosted by
CNN

The pandemic turning point the White House didn't want

(CNN) — President Joe Biden is tired of wearing a mask. Stepping into the East Room on Thursday, his face covered in black surgical fabric for the first time in weeks, the President made no attempt to disguise his disappointment at returning to the most charged symbol of the pandemic era.
Businessdallassun.com

Uber tells returning employees they must be vaccinated against Covid

Uber Technologies Inc will open its offices in late October and has asked all employees in the United States to be fully vaccinated against COVID-19 before returning. Meanwhile, the U.S. Equal Employment Opportunity Commission has stated that federal law does not prevent employers from insisting employees receive vaccinations before returning to offices.
Public HealthNews Slashdot

Tech Companies Praised for 'Pandemic Leadership', Vaccine Mandates

"America reported 122,000 new COVID-19 cases on Friday, the highest single-day spike since February," reports Business Insider. But when it comes to anti-Covid measures like vaccine mandates, America's technology companies have been "decisive trend setters," according to the New York Times' On Tech newsletter. (Alternate URL) Last year, some high-profile...
Congress & CourtsRuidoso News

Luján targets social media health misinformation in new Senate bill

WASHINGTON, D.C. - In response to falsehoods and hoaxes which have flooded the internet during the pandemic, U.S. Sen. Ben Ray Luján is cosponsoring legislation that would remove legal protections for social media companies which refuse to alter their algorithms to stem or suppress the spread of health misinformation during public health emergencies.
Public HealthPosted by
Reuters

Disney makes vaccination mandatory for on-site U.S. employees

July 30 (Reuters) - Walt Disney Co said on Friday it was making vaccination mandatory for all its on-site salaried and non-union hourly employees in the United States, as the highly infectious Delta COVID-19 variant drives a resurgence in cases. “Employees who aren’t already vaccinated and are working on-site will...
Congress & CourtsPosted by
Axios

Lawmakers question CEOs on Spanish-language misinformation

About two dozen Democratic lawmakers are sending letters to the CEOs of Facebook, Twitter, YouTube and Nextdoor requesting details about what resources the social networks are putting toward rooting out misinformation in Spanish and other non-English content in the U.S. Why it matters: The letters follow the introduction last week...
InternetTribTown.com

Fake vaccine information is another reason to reform social media

There is no question that the spread of misinformation on social media is a massive contributor to the ongoing COVID-19 crisis in this country. Despite clear and compelling evidence that vaccination is effective in fighting the disease and safe for those who take it, some 44% of Americans over the age of 12 remain unvaccinated.
U.S. Politicsprweek.com

Democrats to tackle health misinformation on social media platforms

As misinformation continues to taint discourse about everything from public health to climate change, some Democratic lawmakers have had enough. Sen. Amy Klobuchar (D-MN) has introduced a bill that would remove liability protection from Facebook, Twitter and their ilk if health misinformation continues to spread unabated on their platforms. The bill arrives as anti-vaccination posts proliferate across social media.
Congress & CourtsPosted by
The Hill

Democrats urge tech CEOs to combat Spanish disinformation

A coalition of congressional Democrats is pressuring the CEOs of four social media companies to combat the spread of Spanish and other non-English language disinformation on their platforms. Democratic Sens. Ben Ray Luján (N.M.), Amy Klobuchar (Minn.) and Rep. Tony Cárdenas (Calif.) led 23 colleagues in sending letters to the...
Public HealthComputerworld

Tech innovators pivot to support the post-COVID workplace

Plenty of firms have been busy over the past year building new products or enhancing existing ones to support a distributed workforce, virtual collaboration, and socially distanced office space. Over the next two newsletters, I’ll be looking at a few of their inventions that particularly impressed me. This week we look at how technology will change the way we meet.
U.S. PoliticsWaynesboro Record-Herald

When will America stop buying lies about COVID vaccines? | Mike Kelly

This conversation actually took place. It seemed surreal at the time, almost laughable. But in light of what happened this week in America, it seems entirely normal, not funny at all. On a Saturday afternoon in March, as I strolled through my New Jersey town of Teaneck — a well-educated...
Public Healthkentlive.news

Employers warned over ‘no jab, no job’ policy

Employers have been warned by the equalities watchdog to be “proportionate” and “non-discriminatory” over any “no jab, no job” policy they may be considering. The Equality and Human Rights Commission said it understood firms will want to protect staff and customers by requiring employees to be vaccinated, but advises them to take other factors into consideration.

Comments / 0

Community Policy