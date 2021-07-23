Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Traffic

Engineer warns that stretch of famous Collins Avenue that is next to the site of collapsed Miami condo tower may also cave in if traffic reopens

By Jennifer Smith For Dailymail.com
Posted by 
Daily Mail
Daily Mail
 10 days ago

An engineer is warning that the stretch of Collins Avenue next to the collapsed Champlain Towers South building in Miami might also cave in once traffic reopens if more support isn't put in to hold up the walls of the underground parking garage.

Structural engineer Allyn Kilsheimer submitted a letter to Surfside and Miami Dade officials warning them that the road was not ready to be reopened to traffic.

All that remains of the Champlain building are the walls of the underground parking garage, around a hollowed-out foundation, and Kilsheimer says that without more support for those walls, traffic could make them collapse, with parts of the street falling into the void.

'If the wall were to collapse or rotate substantially, the retained soil under the street and sidewalk could move with it,' wrote Kilsheimer, of KCE Structural Engineers.

He recommends building an earthen berm to support the walls near the street and sidewalk.

The stretch of Collins Avenue where the site is is less than 0.1miles long. But it's unclear how much of the road may cave if the walls collapse.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3xA8hX_0b5oEiyE00
Structural engineer Allyn Kilsheimer was submitted a letter to Surfside and Miami Dade officials warning them that the road was not ready to be reopened to traffic. It has been closed since June 24, when the collapse happened. The avenue is one of the main roads in Miami and residents want it reopened. Collins Avenue remains closed for seven blocks (from 83rd street to 90th street). It spans 96 blocks along the coast of Florida 
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1XyvuR_0b5oEiyE00
This is what the site looks like now. All of the debris has been cleared from the site and now the only thing there are these walls of the foundation which the engineer worries may collapse if they're not shored up. They are next to Collins Avenue
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2UD3k2_0b5oEiyE00
Engineers have cleaned out what was the underground parking lot and the debris. This is what the site now looks like 

Miami-Dade County is bringing in crews to help shore up the remaining underground walls, Rachel Johnson, the county's communications director, told the Herald.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4GxtQf_0b5oEiyE00
Structural engineer Allyn Kilsheimer submitted a letter to Surfside and Miami Dade officials warning them that the road was not ready to be reopened to traffic. He has been hired to investigate the cause of the collapse 

'We are moving to procure a company to do shoring and bracing of the walls to assure there is no risk,' she said.

The National Institute of Standards and Technology, a federal agency investigating the collapse, has been monitoring the site's safety.

Collins Avenue, which is the major thoroughfare on the barrier island, has been closed to traffic near the site since June 24, when the building partially collapsed, killing at least 97 people.

Town officials had said Collins Avenue would be opening soon.

In the letter, Kilsheimer also said heavy rain would increase the risks substantially, and hurricane season in Miami is fast-approaching.

The site has now been entirely cleared of debris but emergency teams are combing through it at a different site for the remains of those who have not yet been identified.

Other residents in buildings are now fearful their homes may buckle.

The residents of Regent Palace, a 70-year-old building seven blocks north of the Champlain complex, moved out after an engineer who was hired by the board president found problems in the columns in its parking garage.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2EuMSa_0b5oEiyE00
This was the scale of the debris when the building collapsed on June 24 with more than 300 people inside. 150 escaped but the others died.97 bodies have been identified so far

Those columns have been shored up and that it is safe.

The death toll from the Jun 24 collapse is currently at 97 but the remains of dozens of people are yet to be identified. The site is now completely clear of rubble and debris.

After the initial collapse of part of the building, officials took down the rest of the structure for fear that it may also collapse.

There were warnings about the concrete pillars in the underground parking garage at Champlain Towers South in 2018 but no updates were made.

The building's eight-person condo board had asked residents to pay for the $15million of repairs that were needed.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3drMbb_0b5oEiyE00
The residents of this 70-year-old building, Regent Palace, have evacuated voluntarily after an engineer their condo board hired found problems with the concrete in their underground parking garage. The board has now had the columns shored up

Comments / 0

Daily Mail

Daily Mail

220K+
Followers
83K+
Post
94M+
Views
ABOUT

Get the latest breaking news, celebrity photos, viral videos, science & tech news, and top stories from MailOnline and the Daily Mail newspaper.

 https://www.dailymail.co.uk
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Rachel Johnson
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Miami Dade#Surfside#Kce Structural Engineers#Condo Board
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Traffic
News Break
Politics
Related
EconomyNew York Post

Architect of collapsed condo suspended years ago for structural failure

The architect of the Florida condo building that collapsed last month — killing at least 97 people — was suspended for “gross incompetency” years earlier over other structural failures, according to a report. William Friedman, who designed Champlain Towers South before it was built in 1981, was suspended for six...
Youngstown, OHWFMJ.com

Fifth Avenue reopens to traffic

Fifth Avenue in Youngstown is officially open to traffic after being closed for construction. While the project isn't completely finished, drivers will no longer have to find an alternate route to their destinations. Youngstown Director of Public Works Chuck Shasho told 21 News that the remaining work should be done...
Florida StatePosted by
WITF

Search for bodies concludes at Florida condo collapse site

(Miami) — Firefighters have officially ended their search for bodies in the debris of the collapsed Surfside condo building. The decision concludes a month of painstaking work removing layers of dangerous debris that were once piled several stories high. Miami-Dade Fire Rescue’s urban search-and-rescue team pulled away from the disaster...
Tenniswyomingpublicmedia.org

What's Next At The Site Of The Surfside Condo Collapse

Survivors of last month's condo collapse in Surfside, Fla., are trying to figure out what should become of the site now that the firefighters' search and recovery efforts have ended. Some want a memorial to the nearly 100 people who died there. Some want to rebuild and live there again. A judge in Miami-Dade County is considering options. From member station WLRN, Veronica Zaragovia has more.
AccidentsPosted by
Daily Mail

Just a hole in the ground: Surfside condo site is completely cleared a month after collapse as final death toll is revealed at 97 with one still missing - as judge says victims and families will receive at least $150M compensation

The site of the deadly Surfside condo collapse has been almost completely cleared, less than a month after the disaster which killed at least 97 people. Photos from the site shared Tuesday show how the lot has changed in the 27 days since the deadly disaster on June 24. The...
Florida StateWSFA

Engineer: Avenue next to collapsed Florida condo could fail

SURFSIDE, Fla. (AP) — An engineer hired to help figure out why a South Florida condominium collapsed last month is warning officials that it still might not be safe enough to reopen the avenue out front. Structural engineer Allyn Kilsheimer warned officials in a letter on Thursday that Collins Avenue...
Surfside, FLkshb.com

Firefighters end rescue mission from Surfside condo tower collapse

Firefighters in Surfside, Florida, have ended the recovery mission from the June collapse of a condo tower that killed nearly 100 people. The conclusion of the mission comes one day ahead of the one-month anniversary of the collapse of Champlain Towers South. Ninety-seven people were killed when the tower spontaneously fell on the morning of June 24.
AccidentsPosted by
KFI AM 640

Search For Bodies Officially Ends In Miami Condo Collapse

Authorities announced that the search, rescue, and recovery operation at the site of the collapsed Champlain Towers South condo building has come to an end. Firefighters and recovery teams departed the area on Friday (July 23) and were saluted during a procession around the building. First responders recovered and identified...
Miami, FLnewsbrig.com

Miami Condo Collapse Site Is Finally Cleared

The family of Estelle Hedaya wait in agony. The site of the Surfside condo collapse in Miami has been fully cleared — but one person is still missing. With 97 victims of the disaster now identified, 54-year-old Estelle Hedaya is the only person unaccounted for. Miami-Dade Fire Chief Alan Cominsky...
Dubuque, IAtelegraphherald.com

UPDATED: Stretch of University Avenue in Dubuque reopens after gas leak

University Avenue has reopened. A portion of University Avenue in Dubuque is closed due to a gas leak. Dubuque Police Department Lt. Ted McClimon said the leak prompted the closure of University Avenue between Delhi and Alta Vista streets. He asked motorists to avoid the area for the next couple of hours as the leak is fixed.
Miami, FLPosted by
CBS Miami

Venetian Causeway Bridge Closed Until Further Notice

MIAMI (CBSMiami) – Authorities say the second bridge on the Venetian Causeway going into the City of Miami will be closed until further notice. Miami police units responded to 1132 Venetian Way in reference a pole leaning over the bridge on Tuesday afternoon. Police urged drivers to avoid the area.

Comments / 0

Community Policy