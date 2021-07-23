Engineer warns that stretch of famous Collins Avenue that is next to the site of collapsed Miami condo tower may also cave in if traffic reopens

An engineer is warning that the stretch of Collins Avenue next to the collapsed Champlain Towers South building in Miami might also cave in once traffic reopens if more support isn't put in to hold up the walls of the underground parking garage.

Structural engineer Allyn Kilsheimer submitted a letter to Surfside and Miami Dade officials warning them that the road was not ready to be reopened to traffic.

All that remains of the Champlain building are the walls of the underground parking garage, around a hollowed-out foundation, and Kilsheimer says that without more support for those walls, traffic could make them collapse, with parts of the street falling into the void.

'If the wall were to collapse or rotate substantially, the retained soil under the street and sidewalk could move with it,' wrote Kilsheimer, of KCE Structural Engineers.

He recommends building an earthen berm to support the walls near the street and sidewalk.

The stretch of Collins Avenue where the site is is less than 0.1miles long. But it's unclear how much of the road may cave if the walls collapse.

This is what the site looks like now. All of the debris has been cleared from the site and now the only thing there are these walls of the foundation which the engineer worries may collapse if they're not shored up. They are next to Collins Avenue

Miami-Dade County is bringing in crews to help shore up the remaining underground walls, Rachel Johnson, the county's communications director, told the Herald.

'We are moving to procure a company to do shoring and bracing of the walls to assure there is no risk,' she said.

The National Institute of Standards and Technology, a federal agency investigating the collapse, has been monitoring the site's safety.

Collins Avenue, which is the major thoroughfare on the barrier island, has been closed to traffic near the site since June 24, when the building partially collapsed, killing at least 97 people.

Town officials had said Collins Avenue would be opening soon.

In the letter, Kilsheimer also said heavy rain would increase the risks substantially, and hurricane season in Miami is fast-approaching.

The site has now been entirely cleared of debris but emergency teams are combing through it at a different site for the remains of those who have not yet been identified.

Other residents in buildings are now fearful their homes may buckle.

The residents of Regent Palace, a 70-year-old building seven blocks north of the Champlain complex, moved out after an engineer who was hired by the board president found problems in the columns in its parking garage.

This was the scale of the debris when the building collapsed on June 24 with more than 300 people inside. 150 escaped but the others died.97 bodies have been identified so far

Those columns have been shored up and that it is safe.

The death toll from the Jun 24 collapse is currently at 97 but the remains of dozens of people are yet to be identified. The site is now completely clear of rubble and debris.

After the initial collapse of part of the building, officials took down the rest of the structure for fear that it may also collapse.

There were warnings about the concrete pillars in the underground parking garage at Champlain Towers South in 2018 but no updates were made.

The building's eight-person condo board had asked residents to pay for the $15million of repairs that were needed.