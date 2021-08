The road wasn’t too kind to the Laramie Rangers over the last two days of American Legion baseball. Laramie went 0-4 on their conference road swing to Sheridan and Gillette. The losses put the Rangers into a tie for second in the East Conference with the Troopers at 5-7 in league games. Laramie won the tiebreaker by allowing four fewer runs than Sheridan in conference-only games.